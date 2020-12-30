Covid-19: 27 new cases in Singapore, including one community infection

Twenty-six were imported cases, of which 25 had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 — Singapore reported 27 new cases of Covid-19 today, including one in the community.

Twenty-six were imported cases, of which 25 had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said.

The remaining case is a pilot with Singapore Airlines who had tested negative for Covid-19 upon return to Singapore but subsequently developed symptoms.

Among the imported cases, seven are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and six are foreign domestic workers.The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,569. — TODAY