Singapore authorities looking into claims of Malaysia meat cartel selling non-halal meat as ‘halal-certified’, possibly in Republic

In a statement, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) noted that there have been recent media reports in Malaysia regarding the alleged meat cartel syndicate, and that Malaysian authorities have said they are investigating the matter. — Google Street View screengrab via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — Authorities in Singapore are looking into allegations that a supposed meat cartel syndicate in Malaysia smuggles, repacks and relabels non-halal frozen meat items as “halal-certified”, and that some of this meat has been imported into the Republic.

Nonetheless, they assured the public that halal-certified meat products that are legally imported into Singapore may be consumed with confidence.

In a statement today, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) noted that there have been recent media reports in Malaysia regarding this alleged meat cartel syndicate, and that Malaysian authorities have said they are investigating the matter.

They added that there have been messages circulating on social media expressing concern that this frozen meat from Malaysia could have also been imported into Singapore, or that the alleged improprieties in the importation and packaging of halal meat could have also been taking place in Singapore.

“Muis and SFA are currently looking into the allegations raised to determine if the alleged improprieties affect the Singapore market,” the two agencies said.

Muis is also writing to the relevant authority in Malaysia to request for more information, they added.

“We would like to remind the public to always verify information from credible sources and not to spread rumours. Only meat and meat products from SFA-accredited overseas establishments can be imported into Singapore.”

Imported meat and meat products are also subjected to SFA’s food safety surveillance programme to ensure that they meet SFA’s import requirements and regulatory standards, they said.

Furthermore, the two agencies said, meat which is imported for the Muslim market and Muis’ certificate holders must meet halal requirements.

“Muis has a sound process to ensure imported meat that is certified by foreign certifying bodies meets our specified requirements,” they added.

“Muis assures the public that the halal-certified meat products which are legally imported into Singapore may be consumed with confidence.” — TODAY