One more Covid-19 test for Singapore cruise passenger after samples tested negative twice following initial positive result

Royal Caribbean has cancelled its Quantum of the Seas cruise for December 10, 2020. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 — An 83-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas cruise liner yesterday has tested negative in two follow-up tests at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it will conduct another test today to confirm the infection status of the man.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, MOH said that the man had undergone the polymerase chain reaction test on the cruise after reporting to the medical centre on board the ship when he had diarrhoea.

The man’s original sample was then retested at NPHL, where it came back negative.

“A second fresh sample tested by NPHL has also come back negative,” MOH said.

“NPHL will conduct another test tomorrow to confirm his Covid-19 status.”

In the meantime, all of the man’s identified close contacts have been isolated as a precautionary measure.

“As part of the routine post-arrival protocols, all passengers will undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before they are allowed to leave the terminal at Marina Bay Cruise Centre,” MOH said.

Separately, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that all passengers on board Quantum of the Seas started disembarking at 7.30pm, with the process expected to be completed at around midnight.

“All passengers will undergo a mandatory antigen rapid test at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore upon disembarkation,” STB said.

“This is in line with regular protocols for arriving passengers. Deep-cleaning is also being carried out on board the ship as part of CruiseSafe guidelines.”

Passengers are required to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of disembarkation and undergo a swab test at a designated government swabbing facility at the end of the monitoring period.

Close contacts of the 83-year-old man would be taken to a designated government quarantine facility.

Royal Caribbean has cancelled its Quantum of the Seas cruise today “in an overabundance of caution” after reports that the passenger had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said that sailings will resume on Dec 14. — TODAY