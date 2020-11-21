Tech giant IBM to hire and train 300 Singaporeans in tech fields over next four years

Workers will be trained for roles such as digital consultants, big data engineers, data scientists, cloud architects, UX (user experience) designers and full-stack digital developers. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — Over the next four years, global technology giant IBM will hire and train 300 Singaporean professionals in emerging areas in fields such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

This is a result of a collaboration between the tech firm, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) — a government office established to support the growth of the technology sector in Singapore.

Workers will be trained for roles such as digital consultants, big data engineers, data scientists, cloud architects, UX (user experience) designers and full-stack digital developers, the organisations said in a joint statement yesterday.

Two-hundred and forty Singaporeans will be trained under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) company-led training programme and 60 mid-career professionals can join the TeSA Mid-Career Advance programme.

The programmes welcome a diversity of talent with relevant skills and knowledge base, the organisations said, and provide professionals with opportunities to deepen their digital skills, technical expertise and hands-on experience.

Participants can come from a range of backgrounds, from fresh graduates to professionals in the later stages of their careers, they added.

Those enrolled will be expected to keep up-to-date with their skills development through a variety of activities, such as self-paced online learning modules or instructor-led workshops.

They must also qualify for specific certifications depending on their roles, the organisations said.

Participants will be exposed to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and the internet of things (IoT). They will also be given opportunities to build technical skills through hands-on training.

New hires can expect to gain practical experience by being assigned to work with cross-functional local, regional and global teams in a variety of projects.

The programmes will focus on industry transformation, business reinvention and delivering tangible business outcomes quickly, “especially in an environment of uncertainty and charting the ‘new normal’ post-Covid”, said the organisations.

Those interested can apply for the programme at IBM’s website, or send an email to [email protected]. — TODAY