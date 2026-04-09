SINGAPORE, April 9 — Singapore welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in West Asia and the commitment to restore shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the ministry added that the republic was encouraged by this important step toward de-escalation and commended the mediators’ efforts, particularly those of Pakistan.

“We urge all parties to adhere to the ceasefire, halt all attacks on non-belligerent states, and engage in negotiations in good faith that will bring about a lasting resolution to this conflict.

“We call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law, restore safe and unimpeded transit passage in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and ensure the safety of seafarers and ships,” it said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week suspension of military operations against Iran following mediation efforts.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would halt defensive operations if attacks on the country cease. — Bernama