KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on civil servants to strengthen both delivery and public communication, saying government officers play a key role in ensuring policies are understood on the ground.

Speaking in his first address to the Transport Ministry at its monthly assembly, Anwar said officials must not only implement policies efficiently but also help explain them clearly to the public, especially amid ongoing economic challenges.

“We have the right to give opinions… but we cannot judge or respond based on wrong facts,” he said.

“That is why government servants must help explain — not to defend blindly, but to clarify.”

He stressed that in a fast-moving information environment, incomplete or misleading narratives can easily confuse the public if left unaddressed.

“Some people speak with only a little understanding but present it as if it is certain. This does not help — it only confuses the masses,” he added.

At the same time, Anwar said the civil service must continue to deliver results, noting that Malaysia’s public sector has shown it can perform under pressure.

“Sometimes they ask for six months, or even until 2027 to implement policies, but I say no — we don’t have that kind of time.

“Bring the target forward, and the best part is that all of you can deliver and do it well too,” he said.

He said such urgency has often led to stronger outcomes, pointing to the ability of civil servants to adapt when given clear direction and support.

“When there is semangat (spirit), unity, many things can be resolved faster than expected,” he said.

Anwar also urged officials not to focus solely on shortcomings, but to recognise progress made within a short period.

“Don’t just talk about problems all the time. Yes, problems exist — but look at what has been achieved,” he said.

He added that reforms within the public sector are still ongoing and will take time, particularly in addressing past weaknesses and leakages.

“We cannot solve everything immediately… but we must continue to improve and correct what is wrong,” he said.

As an example, Anwar pointed to the recovery of RM15.5 billion in lost national revenue through leakages in the past two years, which has helped sustain government subsidies for the people in the face of the global energy crisis.

“This is not because of one or two people, not because of the prime minister,” he said.

“It is because of the strength of the public service, working together with others to improve the country.”

He also encouraged more open discussions within ministries, saying internal meetings should allow feedback from all levels rather than being dominated by top-down directives.

“It should not be a monologue… give space for views from below,” he said.

Despite criticism from some quarters, Anwar said Malaysia’s civil service continues to perform well, and urged officials to maintain their efforts.

“I know all of you are working hard… continue doing your best for the country,” he said.