CAIRO, April 8 — Vessel movements resumed on Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire announced by the United States (US) and Iran, ship-tracking service MarineTraffic said on the social media platform X, reported Xinhua.

The ceasefire included a temporary reopening of the strategic waterway to allow for negotiations.

The Greek-owned bulk carrier NJ Earth and the Liberia-flagged Daytona Beach transited the strait after departing Bandar Abbas, MarineTraffic said, adding that “initial movements are now being recorded.”

According to the service’s data, hundreds of vessels remain in the area, including 426 tankers, 34 LPG carriers, and 19 LNG vessels, many of which had been effectively stranded during the disruption.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire less than two hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

The two sides are expected to hold negotiations in Pakistan on Friday. — Bernama-Xinhua