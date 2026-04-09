KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A coalition of non-governmental organisations and individuals has condemned the arrest and three-day remand of three activists, who had protested against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

In a joint statement, the groups, which include electoral watchdog BERSIH, human rights organization SUARAM, and youth movement Undi18, criticised the detention of activists Hamdin, Fakrurrazzi (Peko), and Ahsanul.

The trio were remanded for three days starting yesterday to assist investigations under the Penal Code and Minor Offences Act following a protest action directed at Azam.

The coalition argued that the activists’ actions were a form of peaceful protest protected under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of expression and assembly.

“It is preposterous to suggest that the peaceful protest by these three activists against Azam Baki constitutes a threat to national security,” the statement read.

The groups alleged the arrests to be an act of intimidation meant to deter public criticism of the MACC chief.

They then cited his alleged failure to address corruption allegations and controversies surrounding his ownership of company shares.

The statement concluded with a direct call for the activists’ release and for authorities to investigate the MACC chief instead.

Other notable signatories include the C4 Center, Aliran, Greenpeace Malaysia, and numerous student and youth-led organisations.