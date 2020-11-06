Singapore ministry: No further action against Liew family over illegal deployment of former helper Parti Liyani

Karl Liew leaving the Singapore State Courts November 5, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 — No further action will be taken against the former employers of Parti Liyani — the family of prominent business figure Liew Mun Leong — for illegally deploying her to work at Karl Liew’s home and office.

In a media statement yesterday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it had previously investigated the former domestic worker's complaint of illegal deployment against her ex-employers in 2017 and 2018.

MOM said that it had consulted with the Attorney-General’s Chambers at the time after concluding its investigations.

“With AGC’s concurrence, in May 2018, MOM issued a caution against Mrs Liew Mun Leong and an advisory notice to Karl Liew. This is consistent with actions taken in similar cases,” MOM said.

In light of the recent High Court investigations, MOM said that it then initiated a review of the case and conducted further investigations.

The ministry has since completed its review and consulted with AGC on its recommendations.

“AGC has affirmed the earlier actions taken by MOM against Parti’s former employers on her illegal deployment to Karl Liew’s home and office, and has directed that no further action be taken against the parties involved in this matter,” it said.

Earlier yesterday, the younger Liew was charged with lying while testifying during the trial involving Parti, a 46-year-old Indonesian, and for lying to a police officer.

The former private banker, 43, faces one count of furnishing false information to a public servant and one count of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding.

The first charge carries a maximum punishment of seven years’ jail and a fine, while those convicted of giving false evidence can be jailed up to six months or fined up to S$5,000 (RM15,288), or both.

It is the latest twist in a high-profile case involving Parti, who was accused of theft by the Liews, but was acquitted of all charges by the High Court after an appeal. — TODAY