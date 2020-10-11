Singapore records 10 new Covid-19 infections, with seven imported cases and three locally transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today that based on its investigations so far, all three reside in dormitories and there is none in the community. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 — Singapore has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 infection, of which three were locally transmitted.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today that based on its investigations so far, all three reside in dormitories and there is none in the community.

In addition, there are seven imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” said MOH.

Singapore’s tally now stands at 57,876. — TODAY