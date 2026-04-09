KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Authorities discovered 41 dead cats and rescued 36 severely neglected cats from an apartment in Subang Jaya, prompting an investigation under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

The Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) conducted a raid on the unit on March 13 at approximately 4pm after receiving public complaints about a foul smell, Kosmo! Reported.

According to DVS Selangor director Dr Hassuzana Khalil, 31 of the carcasses were found wrapped in plastic inside a freezer.

Ten other carcasses were located in the living room and in cages.

The 36 surviving cats, comprising various breeds and ages, were all found to be underweight and in a weak condition.

“They are believed to have been neglected and not properly cared for before the raid,” Dr Hassuzana said.

The unit was occupied by a 49-year-old woman, who authorities say had been keeping the cats for about a year. The motive for her actions is currently under investigation.

Dr Hassuzana confirmed that the carcasses have been sent for post-mortem analysis and that investigation papers are being prepared for submission to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

If convicted under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, the suspect faces a fine of up to RM100,000, a prison sentence of up to three years, or both.