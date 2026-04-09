KOTA BHARU, April 9 — Another suspect has been remanded for five days until Monday for allegedly soliciting and accepting about RM12,000 in bribes in exchange for not taking legal action against an individual found carrying ketum leaves in his car.

Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid issued the remand order against the man in his 30s following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to a source, the suspect was arrested at about 5 pm yesterday at his home.

Preliminary investigations indicate he is believed to have acted in collusion with four police personnel who were also remanded earlier in connection with the same case.

“The suspect is believed to have received the bribe via bank transfers into his personal account,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Azmin Yusoff confirmed the arrest, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama