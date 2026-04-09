JOHOR BAHRU, April 9 — A South Korean man wanted for a criminal case in his home country has been arrested for using a fake employment pass to reside and overstay in Malaysia.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the 49-year-old suspect is believed to have fled here as he is wanted by South Korean authorities.

“The suspect is said to be wanted for being involved in a fraud case involving a misappropriation of KRW3.5 billion (RM9.4 million) in South Korea.

“He was residing in the residential area of Horizon Hills with his immediate family when it was raided by the Johor Immigration Department officers yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rusdi said the suspect was with his wife, who is a Chinese citizen, and two sons, as well as a 55-year-old Filipina who works as a cleaner at the residence during the raid.

A search of the suspect failed to turn up valid identification documents.

“A check of the immigration system showed that the suspect had overstayed for about four months, while the Filipina had been overstaying in Malaysia for a year.

“The suspect and the Filipina have been remanded for 14 days to assist in investigations under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying,” he said.

This Filipina who works as a cleaner at the Horizon Hills, Johor Bahru house of a wanted South Korean fraud suspect was also found to have overstayed for over one year, during the raid by Johor Immigration on April 8, 2026. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Immigration Department

Mohd Rusdi said the suspect’s 45-year-old Chinese wife and two sons, who are both South Korean citizens, were not arrested.

He said all three have valid social visit passes, adding that one son has a valid student entry pass.

South Korean law enforcement is currently tackling a surge of wanted criminals fleeing to South-east Asia, particularly Thailand and Malaysia, often to operate transnational crime networks.

While Thailand is a primary hub for active operations, criminals are also known to flee to Malaysia, often leading to arrests for overstaying or extradition for financial crimes.