SINGAPORE, April 9 — A 29-year-old man caused a car accident after refusing to pay a S$130 (RM406) fine his friend received for waiting at a taxi stand.

According to Mothership, Koh Junxiang had asked his friend to pick him up, which led to her being fined.

An argument over the ticket escalated while they were driving along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Tuas.

Court documents state that Koh grabbed the steering wheel twice during the drive, causing the vehicle to collide with a bus in the left lane before crashing into a guardrail.

The incident occurred after the pair had attended a workshop and were en route to Plaza Singapura.

The dispute began when Koh initially asked to be picked up at a taxi stand in Bugis but was not there when his friend arrived. He then requested to be collected at a nearby hotel.

During the ride, he refused to pay for the fine, prompting the confrontation that ended in the crash.

Koh is facing two charges of reckless driving and has pleaded guilty to one count.