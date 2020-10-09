Ten new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with nine imported cases and one in foreign worker dorm

Singapore confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 on October 9, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 — Singapore has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one new locally transmitted case based on the ministry’s investigations so far, who resides in a dormitory.

There are no community cases, added MOH.

This makes it the third day in a row that there have been no cases in the larger community.

In addition, there are nine imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,859.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY