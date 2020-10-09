Singapore to set up more virus screening centres, rostered routine testing for migrant workers

Some Covid-19 testing facilities will offer swabs at night for workers to accommodate their work cycles and more than 35,000 migrant workers can make use of such facilities. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 — More regional screening centres and facilities for Rostered Routine Testing by the authorities will be set up to support migrant workers to get regular Covid-19 tests, with a number of them located within dormitories to make it more convenient for them.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday that there will be 25 to 30 screening centres operational by the end of the year, up from the current 20.

There will also be nine more routine testing facilities set up by end-October, to add to the 24 already in operation.

MOM said, together with the Health Promotion Board, that testing operations and capacity to support the routing testing of migrant workers have been steadily expanded over the past few months with more than 2,500 staff members working seven days a week to conduct swab tests.

Some of these facilities will also offer swabs at night for the workers to accommodate their work cycles and more than 35,000 migrant workers can make use of such facilities.

Workers who are staying in dormitories and those in the construction, marine and process sectors, as well as those going into work sites, are required to undergo Rostered Routine Testing every 14 days.

MOM said that such testing is a “critical part” of early detection of Covid-19 and to contain its transmission.

It urged workers and employers to ensure that those who are required to undergo the testing continue to do so.

As of Wednesday, the national total of Covid-19 cases is 57,840, with the majority of cases coming from migrant workers staying in dormitories. — TODAY