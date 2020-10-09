Singapore: Geylang resident who beat up elderly man, thinking he was a drug peddler, jailed eight months

Roman Zenon Dawidowicz was triggered by his frustration with drug activity in his neighbourhood and thought the despatch rider was a drug peddler. — TODAY file picture

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 — A Geylang resident has been sentenced by a district court to eight months’ jail today after he beat up an elderly man whom he mistakenly thought to be a drug peddler.

In August, Roman Zenon Dawidowicz, 34, pleaded guilty to four charges of causing hurt, criminal intimidation and behaving in a disorderly manner in public over the 2018 incident, which was triggered by his frustration with drug activity in his neighbourhood.

Two other similar charges were taken into consideration for the sentencing of the 34-year-old.

In delivering his sentence today, District Judge Prem Raj noted in particular that Dawidowicz had caused public disquiet when he retrieved a metal bed frame from his home to threaten passers-by.

But the judge noted, too, that the Polish man had pleaded guilty and compensated his victim, now 70.

It was not stated in court how much Dawidowicz paid the older man.

What happened

TODAY previously reported that the incident happened in the late hours of July 21 in 2018.

Dawidowicz came across his victim, a despatch rider, and mistook him for a drug peddler.

The older man had just finished eating at a restaurant at Lorong 24A Geylang and was about to leave on his motorcycle when Dawidowicz, holding three unopened beer bottles, approached him.

Dawidowicz demanded that the victim open his motorcycle storage box and threatened to smash his face with the bottles if he did not comply.

When the victim did not comply, Dawidowicz responded by assaulting him, including punching him in the face once.

The older man, whose hip was hurt during the assault, was eventually able to hobble towards the main road where he sought the help of a 21-year-old man, who confronted Dawidowicz and told him to leave.

Dawidowicz then returned home, retrieved part of his metal bed frame that measured 140cm by 6cm and walked back to the scene of his crime, intending to confront the passer-by.

Police officers eventually arrived at 11.10pm while Dawidowicz was still roaming around the vicinity with the bed frame.

Today, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chong Yong told the court that the victim has recovered but his range of motion has been permanently affected and he can no longer squat due a hip replacement.

The man has not been able to find a new job, DPP Chong added.

For the offence of criminal intimidation, Dawidowicz could have been jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

He could also have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both, for voluntarily causing hurt.

The punishment for behaving in a disorderly manner is a fine of up to S$1,000 or imprisonment of up to a month. — TODAY