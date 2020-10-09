Singapore CNB arrests 11, seizes S$1.2m worth of drugs in two-day island-wide raids

‘Ice’, cannabis and Erimin-5 tablets recovered from a unit in the vicinity of Jalan Selamat near Kembangan in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau on , Oct 7, 2020. — Picture by Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 — Eleven people were arrested and drugs estimated to be worth about S$1.2 million were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a series of raids across Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 7) and yesterday.

In a news release today, CNB said that the 11 suspected drug offenders comprised seven men and four women aged between 20 and 54.

All but three of those arrested are Singaporeans, including one woman. The authorities did not state the nationalities of the other three women.

A total of about 3.65kg of methamphetamine, also known as “ice”, about 265g of heroin, about 910g of cannabis, about 398g of ketamine, 76 ecstasy tablets, 555 Erimin-5 tablets were seized, as well as S$15,784 in cash.

The total amount of ice seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,100 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Series of raids across the island

In one of the operations on Wednesday evening, CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man and a 26-year-old foreign woman in the vicinity of Jalan Selamat near Kembangan.

A total of eight packets containing about 403g of ice and 20 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the vehicle that was driven by the man.

He was then taken to his hideout in the vicinity, where a total of seven packets containing about 146g of ice and 300 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

At the hideout, three other suspected drug offenders — another 26-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, all Singaporeans — were arrested.

CNB said that prior to their arrest, a package was believed to have been discarded from the unit’s window.

Officers then recovered the package which contained about 545g of ice.

A search was conducted in the room where the three suspected drug offenders were arrested, where a total of about 298g of ice, about 371g of cannabis and 31 ecstasy tablets were seized, as well as S$13,780 in cash.

The 26-year-old man who was arrested in the room was then taken to a vehicle that he was believed to have been driving, where officers recovered four packets containing about 20g of ice.

Follow-up operations that continued the next day

In a follow-up operation yesterday morning, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Lorong Limau near Balestier Road and arrested a 47-year-old Singaporean man and a 20-year-old foreign woman.

A total of about 599g of ice, about 0.2g of cannabis, about 0.2g of ketamine, 14 ecstasy tablets and 182 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the unit.

Yesterday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 54-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Tampines Street 86.

Eight Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the man, CNB said.

They added that a separate party of officers also raided a unit in the vicinity of Aljunied Crescent and arrested a 34-year-old Singaporean man and 28-year-old foreign woman.

A total of 12 packets containing about 423g of ice, about 45g of cannabis, 10 ecstasy tablets and 64 Erimin-5 tablets were seized in the raid.

A subsequent search of a bicycle belonging to the man also resulted in the seizure of about 1.06kg of ice and about 398g of ketamine.

Authorities said that the two men are believed to be linked to the two drug offenders who were arrested in the vicinity of Lorong Limau the previous day.

Operations that lasted into the evening

Following up on the arrests, officers conducted another operation yesterday evening where they arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean man in a hotel room in the vicinity of Upper Weld Road near Jalan Besar.

The man was found to be in possession of one straw of heroin weighing about 0.3g, CNB said.

A search was then conducted in the hotel room, where a total of about 157g of ice, about 265g of heroin, about 494g of cannabis, one ecstasy tablet and one Erimin-5 tablet were recovered.

“Cash amounting to S$2,004 and various drug paraphernalia were also recovered in the hotel room,” CNB said.

They added: “Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.” — TODAY