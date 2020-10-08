Singapore: 18-year-old to be charged over knife attack at Boon Lay Shopping Centre

The victim suffered injuries to his face and head. — Rayni Suhaini/Facebook pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — An 18-year-old man will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon tomorrow over a stabbing incident at Boon Lay Shopping Centre yesterday.

In a statement today, the police said that they were alerted to a man attacking a 23-year-old man with a knife at 221 Boon Lay Place, where the shopping centre is located, at 12.40pm yesterday.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and head, and was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on the same day, the statement said.

Witnesses had said that the incident occurred on the second level of the shopping centre, opposite an NTUC FairPrice outlet, and the two men were seen punching each other just outside the supermarket’s entrance.

Staff from FairPrice had assisted the victim, who was bleeding from the left side of his head, and helped to apply pressure behind his ear.

The police said they will work with the prosecution to seek a court order for the suspect to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

If found guilty, the suspect may face life imprisonment, or imprisonment of up to 15 years, and will also be liable to a fine or caning. — TODAY