Man pleads guilty to opening KTV lounge for customers, hostesses during Phase 1 of Singapore’s reopening

Leow Keng Chun allowed two customers and two hostesses into his karaoke lounge on June 5, 2020, during the first phase of Singapore's reopening. — Kenny Timmer/Unsplash pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — A Jalan Besar karaoke lounge operator has confessed to allowing two customers and two hostesses into his premises in the first phase of Singapore’s reopening after a period of stay-home curbs, despite knowing that it was illegal to do so.

Apart from flouting rules to control the spread of Covid-19, Leow Keng Chun, 39, was also found to be lacking valid licences to sell liquor or provide public entertainment.

The operator of DrinkItUp KTV (karaoke television) outlet pleaded guilty today to a charge each of providing public entertainment and liquor without licences and failing to ensure that his business was closed to individuals in the first phase of the country’s reopening after the circuit breaker.

The circuit breaker restricted movement and curtailed some business activity from April 7 to June 1.

The Government then began a gradual reopening of the economy, with the first phase starting on June 2 and ending on June 18. Dining within food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets was still disallowed.

Presently, Singapore is in the second phase, with restrictions on group sizes and capacity limits for dining within F&B outlets. Karaoke outlets remain shut.

The authorities earlier said that activities that carry significant crowd management risks in an enclosed space, such as at nightclubs, will be allowed to operate only in the third phase.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Stephanie Koh said Leow was aware of this.

To evade the authorities on June 5, Leow ushered in his customers from the back entrance of a three-storey shophouse at 237 Jalan Besar. The shophouse is within a “liquor control zone”, where there is a higher risk of public disorder arising from excessive drinking.

Leow’s business was on the top floor of the building and he kept the door locked from the inside.

While it was not stated if the authorities had received a tipoff, Leow’s illegal activities came to an end around 11pm that day, when a team of police officers carried out enforcement checks at the building.

Leow admitted that there were five others at his outlet and shouted for them to open the door, but no one responded. While Leow was in the building, he was not at the outlet when approached by police.

A policeman forced his way in by breaking a small glass panel beside the door to unlock it, said DPP Koh.

Officers found two Singaporean male customers and two Vietnamese hostesses.

Another man, a 39-year-old tenant of the building, was found in a separate room at the outlet.

Investigations revealed that the two customers, aged 25 and 30, had reserved a room to sing and drink alcohol, and arrived at about 9.30pm.

Leow arranged for the hostesses, aged 19 and 24, to wait for the men, who intended to tip the women S$200 each for their companionship at the end of the night.

Leow sold beer towers to the men and allowed the use of the KTV system in the room. He did not enforce the wearing of face masks or take other precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said DPP Koh.

No licences

In doing so, Leow had not only contravened the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 — he had also flouted two other laws.

As Leow’s business was located in a liquor control zone, he needed authorisation to sell alcohol, which he did not have.

Moreover, he allowed music to be played despite not having a valid public entertainment licence, said DPP Koh.

She sought a fine of S$13,000.

Leow, who was unrepresented, told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that he has not had any business revenue owing to the pandemic.

The judge has reserved his judgment until Nov 5 for Leow to raise money.

It was not mentioned in court if any action has been taken against the five individuals found in Leow’s outlet.

For breaching Covid-19 regulations by opening his lounge to customers, Leow could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or punished with both.

He could also be fined up to S$20,000 for supplying liquor for consumption without a licence. As his outlet is within a liquor control zone, Leow may be liable for up to one-and-a-half times the penalty.

For providing public entertainment without a licence, he could be fined up to S$20,000. — TODAY