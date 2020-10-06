Sheng Siong supermarket in Tanglin Halt Road visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious, says Singapore’s Health Ministry

A view of Sheng Siong supermarket located at Block 88 Tanglin Halt Road. ― Picture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 — The Sheng Siong supermarket located at Block 88 Tanglin Halt Road near Commonwealth MRT Station was added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious persons had visited the supermarket on September 27 between 6.05pm and 6.35pm.

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MOH said individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, the ministry reiterated.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MOH reported seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, one is imported while one other is a community case. The remaining five are foreign workers staying in dormitories. ― TODAY