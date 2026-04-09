PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — The Transport Ministry (MoT) is encouraging e-hailing companies to adopt more flexible policies by expanding the implementation of the carpool concept to provide users with more options while helping to reduce fuel costs.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the approach would allow passengers to share rides more efficiently at more affordable fares, while maintaining a balance between industry needs and consumer welfare.

“This is something that can be implemented immediately, as there has already been a proof of concept carried out with several e-hailing companies.

“This is an example we hope can serve as a model for all parties and agencies, that in facing this crisis, we must take proactive measures,” he said when speaking at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

He also stressed the need to continuously adapt policies and regulations to be more agile without compromising safety and compliance with existing laws.

On the impact of the West Asia conflict on the aviation sector, Loke said the closure of airspace in conflict zones has forced airlines to reroute flights, increasing travel time to destinations such as Europe.

“These changes not only disrupt operational schedules, but also carry significant cost implications, while the temporary suspension of certain routes and cancellation of some daily flights to the Middle East at the early stage of the crisis have resulted in substantial losses for the aviation industry,” he said.

In the maritime sector, he said tensions along strategic routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Red Sea have forced commercial vessels to take alternative routes via the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.

However, he said the government, through the National Economic Action Council chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has been comprehensively assessing the impact of the global energy crisis, particularly in terms of supply security and economic stability. — Bernama