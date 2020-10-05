Singapore Grab allows passengers to use front seat again as Covid-19 community transmissions stay low

Ride-hailing firm Grab lifted the four-month ban on the use of front seats on Oct 2, 2020, because community cases of Covid-19 have remained low. — TODAY file picture

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — From last Friday, Grab passengers have been allowed to ride in the front seat again, four months after a ban went into force to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

This is because coronavirus cases in the community remain low, the ride-hailing firm said.

The rule change applies across all of Grab’s services booked through its mobile application, such as its flat-fare option JustGrab, social carpooling service GrabHitch and standard taxi services.

Its commercial ride-sharing service GrabShare has yet to resume since its suspension in February due to concerns over the viral outbreak.

The lifting of the front-seat ban comes on the heels of the Ministry of Health’s announcement on Sept 23 that it would allow more activities such as worship services and weddings to be scaled up safely.

Grab barred passengers from the front seat in June, soon after Singapore ended its circuit breaker during which stay-home restrictions were in force to contain the spread of the virus.

Grab drivers may now carry more passengers in their vehicles. For instance, a four-seat car can now hold four passengers, instead of only three at the back.

Henry Ang, a full-time Grab driver, said that he was not worried that the change could increase his risk of contracting the virus.

The 57-year-old, who drives a six-seat vehicle, said that even before the pandemic struck, he typically ferried four passengers in his car. As a result, passengers rarely used the front seat.

Moreover, with the number of community cases staying low of late, Ang said that he was not concerned about being infected.

Singapore today reported seven new Covid-19 cases, including one in the community.

Privinnath Pillai, 30, who uses Grab’s ride-hailing services five times a week on average, welcomed the change because it could mean lower fares for passengers travelling in groups of four.

“That is really good because we do not have to spend more to get a six-seat car for a group of four people,” said the finance professional.

“Also, the number of community cases is low, so it is only fair we go back to our normal lives slowly but cautiously.”

Other precautions for Grab rides remain in place nonetheless.

Drivers and passengers must still fill in a health and hygiene declaration form on the Grab app once every 24 hours before accepting or booking rides.

Grab passengers and drivers are also allowed to cancel a booking, without penalty, if either party shows up without a mask. They may also cancel rides if either party appears unwell. — TODAY