Seven new Covid-19 infections in Singapore — second time in three days daily cases rose by single digit

Singapore confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on October 5, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — Singapore has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release today.

There is one new community case based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

There is also one imported case and the person had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining five cases are residing in dormitories.

On Saturday, the ministry reported six new cases — the first time the daily count fell to single digits since March 12, when nine new cases were reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases here is now 57,818.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry added. — TODAY