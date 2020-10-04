12 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including six imported cases and two in community

The six imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 — Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 today, of whom six are imported.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that based on its investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, both of whom are work-pass holders.

The six imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the health ministry said.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 57,812. — TODAY