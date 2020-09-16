Singapore Veterinary Service investigating case of kitten placed in freezer, washing machine

In videos that have been shared on the Cat Lovers Singapore Facebook group and reproduced on other individual accounts, a man can be seen placing the kitten in a washing machine as well as a freezer. — Picture courtesy of Cat Lovers Singapore/Facebook via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — Videos of a man who appears to have placed a kitten in various household appliances ranging from a freezer to a washing machine have made its rounds on social media, prompting the authorities to look into the case.

In response to TODAY’s queries today, Jessica Kwok, the group director of the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) at the National Parks Board, said that the agency has been “alerted to and is concerned to learn of the incident”.

In videos that have been shared on the Cat Lovers Singapore Facebook group and reproduced on other individual accounts, a man can be seen placing the kitten in a washing machine as well as a freezer.

The man can be heard laughing in the background as he opens the glass door of the washing machine after the kitten paws against it.

In another video, a person could be seen tugging the head of the kitten roughly as it consumes its meal.

AVS said that it takes all feedback it receives from the public on animal cruelty seriously, and will look into the cases reported.

“As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process and photographic or videographic evidence or both that are provided by the public will help,” Kwok said.

Members of the public who wish to report any suspected cases may do so on AVS’ website or call 1800-476-1600.

“Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential,” Kwok said.

Separately, Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, SPCA Singapore’s executive director, said that the case of the kitten is under investigation.

“We understand that a police report has been made as well. We thank the public for speaking up and for being the voice of the animals,” he said. — TODAY