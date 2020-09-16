Covid-19: Singapore reports 27 new cases, tally 57,515

Singapore confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 infection on September 16, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — Singapore has preliminarily confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally for the republic to 57,515.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, both of whom are work pass holders,” said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in its brief data released here today.

The ministry said there were two imported cases who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The MOH said it is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be issued tonight.

In the full data released late Tuesday, the ministry classified 1,002 of the reported cases as imported, 2,238 as community cases and 54,248 involving dorm residents.

The MOH said 56,884 cases had fully recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

As at noon Tuesday, 51 confirmed cases were still in hospital but none in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 526 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic.

No new clusters were identified yesterday. — Bernama