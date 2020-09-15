34 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including six imported cases; no new cases in the community

No new community cases were reported today in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Singapore has confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are six imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cases in the community were reported based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,488.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY