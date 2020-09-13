49 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 8 imported cases and 1 in the community

The sole community case in the community is a work pass holder. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 — Singapore has confirmed 49 new cases of Covid-19, including eight that are imported and one in the community.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today that the sole case in the community is a work pass holder.

The eight imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry said. — TODAY