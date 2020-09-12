42 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 10 imported cases and 4 in the community

Singapore has confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19. —TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 — Singapore has confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are four new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. One is a Singapore permanent resident and three are work pass holders.

In addition, there are 10 imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,357.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY