Singapore records 87 new Covid-19 infections, including 14 imported cases; no new community cases

The ministry also confirmed 73 cases residing in dormitories. The majority of them had been placed on quarantine previously and were tested during quarantine to determine their infection status. — TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Sept 11 — Singapore has confirmed 87 cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 14 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. No new community cases were reported.

The ministry also confirmed 73 cases residing in dormitories. Of these, 33 are from Avery Lodge Dormitory. The majority of them had been placed on quarantine previously and were tested during quarantine to determine their infection status.

The remaining cases were detected through surveillance testing. This includes rostered routine testing, which is conducted every two weeks.

“This allows us to pick up cases in the dormitory early, including asymptomatic ones, so that we are able to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission,” MOH said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,316.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY