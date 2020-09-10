63 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including six imported cases and two in the community

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 — Singapore has confirmed 63 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. One is a Singaporean and the other a work pass holder.

In addition, there are six imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,229.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY