‘Floating’ Apple store to open on Sept 10 at Singapore Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 — Apple’s first store to sit on water is ready to welcome its first visitors this Thursday. This will be the technology company’s third store here.

In a press release on its website on Tuesday, Apple said that the “ambitious retail project” will introduce a “new and captivating retail experience” in Singapore.

The new outlet at Marina Bay Sands takes the space formerly occupied by nightclub Avalon.

Visitors who enter the store — which opens at 10am on Thursday and operates on an appointment-only basis that day — will “encounter a dramatic reveal into the massive volume of the dome” where they may browse Apple’s products.

Entrepreneurs and developers who are interested in receiving training and advice may meet with Apple team members in its first "underwater" boardroom, located on the lower level of the store.

The store itself “offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline”, Apple said.

“With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.”

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice-president of retail and people, said that the team could not be more excited to open the “breathtaking” Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

“Our passionate and talented team is ready to welcome this community to our new store and deliver the care and support that our customers around the world love,” she said. —TODAY