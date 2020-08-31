Two moviegoers injured after ventilation duct collapses at Singapore cinema

A Singapore Shaw Theatres spokesperson says the cinema will be closed until further notice. — Mediacorp pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — A ventilation duct crashed from the ceiling of a movie theatre in Nex shopping centre, injuring two patrons yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for Shaw Theatres said the two patrons were quickly attended to by its staff members and then taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The ventilation duct had dislodged from the ceiling at around 4.45pm yesterday.

The spokesperson added that the cinema will be closed until further notice.

“Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons,” said the spokesperson. “We are also working with our landlord — Gold Ridge Pte Ltd — and the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly.”

Photos of the incident circulating on WhatsApp show a ventilation duct that has fallen into the seats of the movie theatre.

In one picture, paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are seen wheeling a patron on a stretcher.

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at Nex shopping centre at around 4.45pm yesterday.

A section of ducting in a fourth floor cinema hall had fallen from the ceiling.

SCDF conveyed two people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, it said. There were no other reported injuries.

A Nex spokesperson said it is aware of the incident and is working closely with Shaw Theatres to support the ongoing investigations as well as the parties involved. — TODAY