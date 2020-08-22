Singapore reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

Commuters wearing protective face masks leave a train station during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore August 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — A total of 50 cases of Covid-19 infection have been reported in Singapore in the past 24 hours with five of them imported, bringing the total to 56,266.

According to the brief data released by the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today, all the imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Based on investigations so far, the ministry said there were two cases in the community, both of whom are Singaporeans.

In the full data released late yesterday, the republic had classified 835 of the reported cases as imported, 2,215 as community cases and 53,166 as dorm residents.

The ministry said there are currently about 14,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period.

These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends.

“We expect the case count to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter,” it said.

A total of 53,651 patients have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Meanwhile, 72 confirmed cases are still in hospital but none in the intensive care unit.

A total of 2,466 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic.

No new cluster was identified yesterday. — Bernama