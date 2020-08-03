All inbound Singapore travellers serving stay-home notices outside of dedicated facilities to wear electronic monitoring device

Upon arriving in Singapore, travellers serving their stay-home notice at their homes will be issued with the device at the checkpoints after clearing immigration. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — From 11.59pm on Aug 10, all travellers entering Singapore who serve their stay-home notices outside of dedicated facilities will have to don an electronic monitoring device to ensure compliance with the order, the authorities said today.

In a joint press release, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the new requirement applies to returning Singaporeans and permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependants.

The authorities said that the device is needed “to enhance compliance with the stay-home notice regime” and “reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission by incoming travellers to the local community” as Singapore gradually reopens its borders to international travel.

The device must be worn throughout the entire 14-day stay-home notice period, the authorities said. TODAY understands that the device is to be worn on the wrist.

Those aged 12 and below will be exempted from this requirement. Students residing in hostels in educational institutions are excluded too, as they would be under close observation.

Since March 21, all inbound travellers have had to serve a 14-day stay-home notice, which could be done either at their place of residence or at dedicated facilities.

These travellers are tested for Covid-19 at designated community testing facilities before the end of their stay-home notice.

The authorities said they have been monitoring compliance through a combination of manual and automated text messages, phone and video calls, and house visits.

With travel restrictions being progressively lifted, the use of wearable electronic monitoring devices will enable more effective monitoring of those serving stay-home notices at their place of residence, the authorities added.

How the device works

Upon arriving in Singapore, travellers serving their stay-home notice at their homes will be issued with the device at the checkpoints after clearing immigration. They will need to activate it when they get home.

If the device is not activated as required, the authorities will follow up to determine the individual’s location and assist to resolve any technical difficulties, or take enforcement action, depending on the situation.

During the 14-day period, those wearing the devices may receive notifications on these devices and will need to acknowledge them in a timely manner.

Any attempt to leave their place of residence or tamper with the device will trigger an alert to the authorities, who will conduct follow-up investigations. The exception to this is only when the person is leaving their home for their Covid-19 test appointment.

After serving their notice, the person will need to deactivate the device and either dispose of or return it, according to instructions.

The devices use GPS and 4G or Bluetooth signals to determine if the wearer is within the range of their place of residence. They do not store any personal data and do not have any voice or video recording function.

Data transmitted from the devices to the authorities’ backend system is protected by end-to-end encryption, according to the press release.

The authorities said they will abide strictly by public sector data protection rules in managing and protecting personal data collected by these devices. Only government officials authorised by the respective authorities will have access to the data for monitoring and investigation.

Those who fail to comply with stay-home notice requirements — including those who tamper and/or remove the electronic monitoring device during the period — will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

The penalty may be a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM38,818) and/or imprisonment of up to six months. For foreigners, ICA or MOM may take further action, such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore. —TODAY