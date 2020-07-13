One Malaysian, 11 other foreigners deported, barred from re-entering Singapore for flouting Covid-19 circuit breaker measures

Twelve foreigners in three separate cases were deported for not complying with safe distancing measures during the circuit breaker. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — Twelve foreigners have been deported from Singapore and barred from re-entering the country for not complying with safe distancing measures during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period, said the authorities today.

The deported individuals include nine men and three women aged between 20 and 37, said the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint news release.

All of them were fined for breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 and had their work or student passes revoked.

Yishun case

Arvinish N Ramakrishnan, a 23-year-old Malaysian who was in Singapore on a work permit, had invited his Malaysian friend to his home for drinks on April 18. He later sent his friend home on a motorcycle and was stopped at a roadblock along Yishun Avenue 6.

Arvinish was charged with drink-driving under the Road Traffic Act, as well as violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence and the prohibition on social gatherings.

After pleading guilty, Arvinish was fined S$4,000 (RM12,280.85) and his work pass was revoked after his conviction. He was deported to Malaysia on June 5 and barred from re-entering Singapore.

His friend was also fined for violating restrictions on leaving his home and was given a stern warning for violating the ban on social gatherings.

Jalan Kemaman case

Cheng Fengzhao, a 37-year-old Chinese national who was in Singapore on a work permit, was arrested on May 5 in an anti-vice operation by the police at a condominium along 30 Jalan Kemaman.

Cheng was found to have allowed a Singaporean man, who did not live there, into the unit that day for massage and sexual services for S$100. She also admitted to allowing the same man into the unit earlier on April 19.

She was charged with two counts of permitting another individual to enter her ordinary place of residence without a valid reason. She was fined S$7,000 after pleading guilty and her work pass was also revoked. She was then deported to China on June 10 and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Meanwhile, the man was fined for violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

Kim Keat Road case

Two men and one woman who stayed at Kim Keat Road had invited six men and one woman for a social gathering at their home on May 5.

All ten are Indian nationals who were in Singapore on student or work passes.

The three tenants — Navdeep Singh, 20, Sajandeep Singh, 21 and Avinash Kaur, 27 — were charged with permitting other individuals to enter their place of residence without a valid reason.

The seven visitors — Waseem Akram, 33, Mohammed Imran Pasha, 26, Arpit Kumar, 20, Vijay Kumar, 20, Karmjit Singh, 30, Sharma Lukesh, 21 and Bhullar Jasteena, 23 — were charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

The ten individuals were fined between S$2,000 and S$4,500 after pleading guilty to their offences and their passes were cancelled. They were deported to India between June and July, and were barred from re-entering Singapore.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take strong action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard for our laws, and this may include the termination of visas or work passes, where applicable,” said the authorities. — TODAY