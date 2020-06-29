Singapore GE: Two new candidates in PAP’s line-up for Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC

(from left) Eric Chua, Chan Chun Sing, Alvin Tan, Joan Pereira and Indranee Rajah having breakfast at a coffeeshop in Bukit Merah View June 29, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 29 — The People’s Action Party today announced its line-up for Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency and Radin Mas Single Member Constituency (SMC), with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) Sam Tan and Chia Shi-Lu stepping down.

The five-man Tanjong Pagar GRC team consists of Chan Chun Sing, 50, Indranee Rajah, 57, Joan Pereira, 52 — all incumbent MPs — as well as new faces Alvin Tan, 39, and Eric Chua, 41.

Chua, a former civil servant, replaces two-term backbencher Dr Chia in the Queenstown ward.

Tan, LinkedIn’s Asia-Pacific head of public policy and economics, replaces incumbent MP Melvin Yong in the Moulmein-Cairnhill ward. Yong will be fielded in Radin Mas SMC, replacing Sam Tan, 61, who has served three terms of Parliament.

The candidate slate was revealed in a virtual press conference by Chan, who is the party’s second assistant secretary-general.

Tanjong Pagar GRC is a PAP stronghold that went uncontested from 1991 to 2011, and was formerly helmed by late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. The PAP retained the GRC in 2015 with 77.7 per cent of the votes against the now-dissolved Singaporeans First party.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has said it will be contesting in Tanjong Pagar GRC. Its five-member team consists of Wendy Low, Harish Pillay, Michael Chua, Terence Soon, Abas Kasmani.

Some members of the team went on a walkabout in Holland Village on Saturday and were spotted with newly inducted PSP member Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Tanjong Pagar GRC has 134,642 voters while Radin Mas SMC has 24,980 voters. — TODAY