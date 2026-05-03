GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — Five vehicles in the parking area of ​​a flat in Jalan Perak, here, were engulfed in flames early this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said his department received a call about the fire at 4.30 am and a fire brigade team from the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) immediately went to the location.

“Upon arrival, the fire department found that the fire involved five vehicles in the ground floor parking area of ​​the flat and it also involved part of the garage with an estimated 50 per cent damage.

“No casualties were reported in the incident and the fire department managed to control the fire at 4.38 am before the fire was completely extinguished at 5.09 am,” he said in a statement today.

He said the vehicles involved in the incident were a Nissan Grand Livina, Mitsubishi Xpander, Perodua Myvi, Toyota Hiace van and Poton Preve with five and 80 per cent burns.

According to him, the cause of the fire and the amount of loss are still under investigation by the fire forensic team. — Bernama