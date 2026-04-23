SEREMBAN, April 23 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today said the First Sitting of the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly will be adjourned to a later date

The sitting, which was officiated by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir this morning, was originally scheduled to run from April 27 to 29.

“The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting has been adjourned to a suitable date depending on the situation,” he briefly told reporters after the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, State Assembly Speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman said today’s ceremony solely involved His Royal Highness’s royal address.

“This is the First Sitting of the Fourth Term, and it has been adjourned to a date to be announced later.

“The government will determine a suitable date for His Royal Highness’s consent, and we will issue a fresh notice,” he added.

Ibrahim also said today’s proceedings were not affected by the absence of the state ruling chiefs of Sungai Ujong, Jelebu, Johol and Rembau, as well as the Tunku Besar Tampin.

The four Undang of Negeri Sembilan were not in attendance at the opening of the state legislative assembly this morning, a departure from custom amid ongoing issues within the state’s royal institution.

Despite their absence, the ceremony, officiated by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at the Wisma Negeri state secretariat, proceeded as scheduled.

The non-attendance of the ruling chiefs of Sungai Ujong, Jelebu, Johol and Rembau was confirmed in a joint statement issued jointly with the Tunku Besar Tampin late last night.

In the statement, they advised that the ceremony be temporarily postponed until all customary and legal processes related to the state’s royal leadership were completed.

However, in his royal address, Tuanku Muhriz said that the state government’s administration should continue and function as usual.