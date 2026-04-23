JOHOR BAHRU, April 23 — The Johor state government has taken firm action against two property developers in Johor Bahru and Kulai following their failure to comply with technical and drainage control requirements, which have been identified as the cause of flooding in the areas.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the relevant local authorities have issued a 14-day stop-work order to both developers under the Roads, Drains and Buildings Act 1974 (Act 133), until corrective and mitigation measures are fully implemented.

“The state government views this flooding seriously. All development in Johor must fully comply with the stipulated technical requirements, including drainage management, erosion control and effective flood mitigation measures.

“Failure to comply not only harms the environment but directly impacts the well-being of the people,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Jafni said that while the state government supports development that drives the economy and attracts investment, it will not compromise on public safety and well-being.

“Good development is balanced, resilient, and does not disrupt the lives of local communities,” he emphasised, while issuing a stern warning to all developers to strictly adhere to established guidelines and approved plans.

“Any development that triggers flash floods will receive an immediate 14-day stop-work notice until mitigation measures are completed and the risk of recurrence is eliminated,” he stressed.

He said the state’s 16 local authorities will intensify on-site monitoring and will not hesitate to take stern legal action, including project halts, fines, or further penalties if violations occur.

The state government remains committed to ensuring that every development in Johor is responsible, sustainable, and aligned with the Maju Johor agenda, where economic growth and public well-being always go hand in hand, he concluded. — Bernama