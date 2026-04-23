KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has proposed the creation of an on-site detention area as an immediate measure to address the risks of flooding and landslides in Kampung Bukit Lanjan here.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud said the proposal was among the main findings from a site visit conducted to formulate a mitigation plan for the area.

“We (DBKL) carried out a site visit mainly to assess flood mitigation and to determine what initial measures should be taken if it rains.

“We also propose that an area be identified for on-site detention to ensure that surface runoff, especially in those areas, can be controlled. That is our finding,” he said here today.

He told reporters this after the Baiti Jannati @ Wilayah Persekutuan Programme presentation ceremony and the Mesra Rakyat 2026 Programme at the Desa Rajang Public Housing (PA) Multipurpose Hall, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid.

Fadlun said DBKL’s main focus now is to control surface runoff, which is a contributing factor to slope instability, especially during heavy rain.

On Tuesday (April 21), residents around Kampung Bukit Lanjan expressed concern following a recent landslide, describing it as the first to hit the area in 30 years. — Bernama