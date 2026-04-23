KUALA TERENGGANU, April 23 — A lorry attendant pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of causing injury and also for the death of his four-year-old adopted child.

Muhammad Firdaus Zamri, 31, entered the plea before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

On the first count, he was charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for causing the death by negligence of Muhammad Adamdanial Abdul Khafidh at about 6 pm on April 11 this year at a house in Kampung Banggol Katong here.

The charge provides a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a fine upon conviction.

He also admitted to causing injury to the child with a cane at the same time and location, which is an offence under Section 324 of the Penal Code and carries a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the two punishments, if found guilty.

The court fixed April 29 for sentencing and did not allow bail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aisyah Mohamad prosecuted in the case, while Muhammad Firdaus was unrepresented. — Bernama