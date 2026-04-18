KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — After more than four decades of building a legacy in the music industry of this region, Datuk M. Nasir will be staging a large-scale performance tracing his musical journey over the years.

His Cipta 4 concert, to be held at Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil here on July 4, will feature a collection of his iconic songs in new arrangements, including medleys.

He said the song selection, still in the final stages of curation, is not based solely on the popularity of the numbers but also on the overall narrative of the performance.

Among the songs expected to be performed are Sejati, Halaman Asmara, Sang Pencinta, Mentera Semerah Padi, Raikan Cinta, Suatu Masa, Mustika, Juwita, Rozana and Aduh Saleha.

“Around 30 to 40 songs, including medleys, will be performed. This (song selection) is still at an early stage, with phase one and phase two. The rest is still under discussion and will be arranged according to the flow of the performance,” he told reporters recently.

M. Nasir, also known as the sifu (master) of ‘Nusantara’ music, said the selection process also takes into account a balance between his major works and songs that carry personal significance in his artistic journey.

Several other iconic songs, such as Fantasia Bulan Madu, which were not included at the initial stage, may still be added as a surprise element.

He also stressed that the strength of his original works remains a vital pillar in an ever-evolving music industry.

“We live in a society that is obsessed with authenticity. Original works have never truly disappeared. If they are preserved, they will continue to live on and remain in the memory of many,” he said.

The concert will also feature renowned Indonesian composer and singer Melly Goeslaw as a guest artiste.

Melly’s appearance is considered significant as it marks the first time she will be sharing the stage with M. Nasir.

She said the opportunity is a long-held dream, while acknowledging the strong influence of M. Nasir’s works in Indonesia.

“I have long wanted to perform a duet with Datuk (M. Nasir), but never knew when or in what setting it would happen. Thankfully, it will become a reality this year. It is a great honour for me,” she said.

She added that the collaboration is not just a performance but also opens the door to broader creative partnerships, including the possibility of producing a song together in the future.

The concert, themed Batik Injection, is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated events, uniting two of this region’s leading composers.

M. Nasir has staged four successful concerts under the Cipta brand to date, including Cipta Raya in 2024 and 2025. — Bernama