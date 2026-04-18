KANGAR, April 18 — Several state assemblymen have urged Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah to give an immediate explanation over the postponement of the state legislative assembly session, which had been scheduled from April 21 to 23.

Sanglang state assemblyman and former Perlis PAS senior leader Mohd Shukri Ramli said he and five other PAS reps received yesterday’s postponement notice without any reasonable explanation.

“(The Menteri Besar) must explain as quickly as possible… he knows the reason he postponed this (state assembly) session,” he said at a press conference at the Mata Ayer constituency service centre here today, which was also attended by the other five PAS assemblymen.

The meeting would have been the first under Abu Bakar’s leadership after he was sworn in as Menteri Besar on December 28 last year, following Mohd Shukri’s resignation on health grounds.

Earlier, the notification letter postponing the session to a date to be set later spread widely on social media, sparking various speculations.

Mohd Shukri also said he regretted having pushed back his flight to the Holy Land to perform the haj to May 3 to attend the session.

He said the state assembly sitting has never been postponed in Perlis without strong justification, except in cases of unforeseen factors such as natural disasters, the death of a royal or national figure, or an epidemic outbreak. — Bernama