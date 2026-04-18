TOKYO, April 18 — K-pop group IVE’s Japanese track Jigsaw has been selected as the theme song for TV Tokyo’s new drama Strange – Junji Ito’s Tales of Strange Events That Keep You Awake at Night.

The group’s Japan account announced the update on X, stating that the song is part of its Japan 4th EP Lucid Dream and that the limited‑time production version will feature artwork created by Junji Ito.

Junji Ito confirmed the collaboration on X, saying, “My original work is being adapted into a drama on TV Tokyo, and IVE’s JIGSAW has been selected as the theme song! It’s such a cool song!”

He added, “I had the honour of drawing mini illustrations with all the IVE members”, referring to art for the EP’s special edition.

IVE, a six‑member girl group under Starship Entertainment, debuted in 2021 and has become one of K‑pop’s leading fourth‑generation acts with hits including Eleven, Love Dive and I Am.

Ito is widely regarded as one of Japan’s most influential horror creators, known for manga such as Uzumaki, Tomie and Gyo, and for his distinctive blend of body horror and psychological dread.

Ito’s stories have been adapted multiple times for film and television, including live‑action versions of Tomie and Uzumaki, as well as animated anthologies such as Junji Ito Collection and Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.

The upcoming TV Tokyo drama adapts several of Ito’s short stories, with Jigsaw serving as its main theme.

The limited‑period production edition of Lucid Dream will include Ito’s newly drawn artwork alongside the tracklist.