KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — After more than six decades shaping the arts industry with over 2,000 iconic works, the musical legacy of the late Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab is now being documented for future generations.

From evergreen songs to film soundtracks, his touch helped define the local music identity and produced many renowned singers, including the late Datuk Sharifah Aini, the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim, Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Uji Rashid and Ramlah Ram.

His immense contributions are compiled in a book titled Sentuhan Emas Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab, realised by his eldest son, Nasir Khan.

Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab’s granddaughter Teh Suraya Nasir Khan poses with a book at the Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab’s ‘Sentuhan Emas Lagu Lagu’ book launch ceremony at Saloma Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2026. — Bernama pic

According to Nasir, the publication fulfils his late father’s wish to have his works properly documented.

“That was indeed his wish. He wanted his works to be compiled so people could study and appreciate his music,” he told Bernama at the book launch recently.

Although saddened that his father did not live to see the final product, Nasir expressed relief that the eight-month effort he undertook was successfully completed in honour of his father’s artistic legacy.

“The value of this book is immense to me. It’s not just a music book, but a piece of history and a responsibility. I did my best to ensure his dream was realised,” he said.

The book features musical scores and exclusive photographs that tell the stories behind the late maestro’s works. Nasir noted that one of the main challenges was ensuring each piece was accurately transcribed from the original scores.

He added that the process was carried out with the help of music experts to ensure accuracy.

“All his notes, photographs and records were very well preserved. That made it easier to compile the materials,” he said.

After more than six decades shaping the arts industry with over 2,000 iconic works, the musical legacy of the late Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab is now being documented for future generations. — Bernama pic

Nasir said what makes the book even more special is that Ahmad Nawab’s final handwritten note before his passing is featured on the book cover as its main title design.

The book will be distributed to higher education institutions, as well as contributed to the National Archives of Malaysia and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka as reference material.

Ahmad Nawab passed away at the age of 92 due to natural causes on November 24, 2024.

The renowned music maestro composed more than 2,000 songs that shaped the local arts industry, including ‘Malaysia Truly Asia,’ widely regarded as an iconic tourism-themed song promoting Malaysia on the global stage. — Bernama