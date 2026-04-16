KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza was involved in a four‑vehicle accident on the Maju Expressway (MEX) earlier today.

Her manager, Rozi Sangdewi, confirmed the incident when contacted by Kosmo! Online.

Rozi said many people had reached out to ask about the singer’s condition, adding that “many have contacted us asking about Siti Nurhaliza.”

She said they had just finished a performance at RedQ AirAsia in Sepang when the collision occurred at KM14.2 of the highway.

Rozi said four cars were involved, including the vehicle carrying Siti, while she and a colleague, Fairuz, were in another car several vehicles behind.

She said Siti was taken to hospital for further treatment after sustaining minor injuries.

Rozi said they helped Siti exit the damaged vehicle before moving her into their car.

She added that Siti suffered bruising and swelling to her leg.

Rozi said, “Alhamdulillah, everything is safe and thank you for all the prayers.”

Siti later posted a video on Instagram, still wearing the same outfit she had on during the accident, appearing with her son to thank fans for their concern and prayers.

In the clip, her son is seen holding what appeared to be a medical folder and said, “Alhamdulillah (God willing), mum is okay.”

Siti said, “Thank you everyone for praying for me, it was quite a shock, but yes, Alhamdulillah, there are no serious injuries, only my leg is swollen, and I was worried my ligament might tear, so I have done an X‑ray and my leg is bandaged, so I may need to rest, and now it feels like… (throbbing).

She showed her bandaged foot and added, “Hopefully it heals quickly, thank you everyone who prayed for me.”