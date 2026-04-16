AMPANG JAYA, April 16 — Business owners in Ampang Jaya are reminded that special parking bays marked in red are only for their exclusive use during specific daytime hours, and any attempt to block these spots at night or on weekends is an offence.

According to the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ), red-marked special bays are strictly enforced for traders only from Monday to Friday, between 8.00 am and 6.30 pm.

Outside of these hours, specifically after 6.30 pm on weekdays and the entire day on Saturdays and Sundays, these bays must remain open and accessible for public use.

The reminder follows a night-time enforcement operation conducted by the MPAJ Enforcement Department at the Ampang Point commercial hub.

At 8.00 pm on Wednesday, enforcement officers moved in to clear obstructions from special bays that were being illegally "reserved" by businesses using chairs, cones, and other objects.

Because the operation took place after 6.30 pm, these red bays should have been available for the general public.

While red bays offer flexibility for public use after hours, MPAJ clarified that special bays marked in orange are subject to different rules.

Orange bays are enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and remain reserved for the designated tenant at all times.

MPAJ has called for the cooperation of all parties to comply with these regulations to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

The council stressed that business owners must stop the practice of obstructing bays once their permitted reservation period ends, as it deprives other motorists of available parking.

Residents and motorists who encounter illegal obstructions or wish to provide feedback can contact MPAJ via the SISPAA system or through their toll-free line at 1-800-22-8100.