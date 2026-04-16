GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — Physical works for the next four packages of the Juru–Sungai Dua Toll Plaza Traffic Dispersal Project (PTJSD) are expected to commence in the third quarter of this year, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The expansion of the project, covering Package 2 through to Package 5, will complete the critical alignment from the Juru Toll Plaza to Sungai Dua.

Chow said today that while the technical scope is still being finalised, the state is prepared to move into this next phase to address the long-standing congestion along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) corridor.

Providing an update on the project’s progress, the chief minister noted that Package 1 is already underway.

Physical works for the first phase began in October last year and are currently trending ahead of schedule. Based on the 24-month construction timeline provided by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), Package 1 is expected to be operational by the end of 2027.

The PTJSD is a strategic response to the heavy traffic volume on the state’s primary artery, which currently sees an average flow of more than 200,000 vehicles per day.

This corridor serves as the linchpin for traffic moving between the north and south of Peninsular Malaysia, and its frequent bottlenecks have a direct negative impact on surrounding areas including Permatang Pauh, Bukit Mertajam, and Perai.

"The implementation of this project is believed to be capable of delivering a significant impact in reducing traffic congestion and improving road user comfort," Chow said in a statement today.

He added that the project would also stimulate economic growth and strengthen Penang’s position as a strategic investment hub.

To ensure the project remains on track for its overall completion target in 2030, the Penang state government has adopted a proactive monitoring role.

This includes continuous consultations with federal agencies and local authorities to resolve any implementation issues as they arise.

Chow added that the project scope is currently in the final consultation stage following a Value Assessment Laboratory process.

This step ensures that the finalised costs are optimised while meeting the technical needs of all stakeholders.

Comprehensive traffic analyses and sustainability studies for the project have been ongoing since April 2024.